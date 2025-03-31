Is Costco's Screened Patio Really Worth The Hefty Price Tag? Here's What The Reviews Are Saying
During the summer, there's nothing nicer than having an outdoor space perfect for spending your days relaxing. In some places, that's almost impossible, unfortunately. Thanks to annoying insects or ever-changing weather patterns, it's difficult to find time to sit and actually enjoy your yard. A screened-in porch or patio can help, but they often cost too much to consider. This is where Costco comes in. Partnering with Sunjoy, they have a screenhouse available for members to purchase for under $4,000. The Sunjoy Cape Blue Hardtop Screenhouse acts as a screened-in patio, offering space for plenty of outdoor seating while also protecting you from insects. Costco has some pretty great outdoor equipment, such as the entertainment shed from Costco to help you get ready to host the next neighborhood party, but this one stands out.
According to Costco's website, the patio comes in either white or tan, and measures 12 by 16 feet. The frame is said to be rust resistant and even comes with a ceiling hook so you can hang a light, fan, or some fun decoration from the roof. Though you have to assemble it yourself, the instructions are said to make the process as painless as possible.
This screened-in patio from Costco looks nice, but with a hefty $3,699.99 price tag, you want to make sure it's worth the investment first. This is certainly one of those outdoor updates that can add serious value to your home, but it's still a big purchase if you're not going to use it. According to reviews, most people are happy with their screenhouse from Sunjoy. It has an average score of 4.1 with 74 reviews as of this writing, which means it's probably a good choice for most people.
The pros and cons to remember with Costco's Sunjoy Screenhouse
Overall, the reviews are positive, such as the one left behind by MKHF, "After having 3 previous fabric gazebos blow away or simply rot, it was time for something for solid & stable. This screenhouse is AMAZING! I wish I had gotten it sooner. The interior space feels even larger than it is, room for [a] sofa, love seat, 2 chairs and a large table."
However, there are a few problems that may turn this fun patio into a nightmare for some. For example, it takes quite a long time to set up, as you can't purchase it pre-built like the Costco Studio Shed that creates a stunning retreat right in your backyard. According to some reviewers, there is also the issue of how parts fit together. Leee said, "The pair sliding doors DO NOT align with the floor tracks, kept coming off the tracks when operated, ended up with no door to close off the screen house."
The biggest issue is that for many people, the parts don't arrive quite as they should. Sometimes, the wrong equipment is in the box, or pieces are missing. Several people reported damaged pieces as well. Though the company is willing to send replacements, it can be a bit of a hassle. For example, Mike F still enjoyed his purchase, but did mention some of the problems: "One panel was partially crushed which created a gap when closing a sliding door. Each door panel has rollers on the topside which guides the door open and close. The roller on one door is clearly bent and grinds along the channel. Rather aggravating." If these problems sound manageable, then give this shed a try.
Methodology
To find out how good this screened-in porch from Costco was, Outdoor Guide took to checking out the reviews on Costco's website. While the overall ratings of this screened patio were positive, a deep dive into the reviews and details of what customers did and didn't like was done to fully understand the pros and cons of this shed from people who have used it regularly. After all, problems that bother one person may not be a problem for others, so it's good to have a clear idea of what leads some people to leave negative reviews or to catch note of problems positive reviewers pointed out but didn't let affect their ratings.