Is Costco's Screened Patio Really Worth The Hefty Price Tag? Here's What The Reviews Are Saying

During the summer, there's nothing nicer than having an outdoor space perfect for spending your days relaxing. In some places, that's almost impossible, unfortunately. Thanks to annoying insects or ever-changing weather patterns, it's difficult to find time to sit and actually enjoy your yard. A screened-in porch or patio can help, but they often cost too much to consider. This is where Costco comes in. Partnering with Sunjoy, they have a screenhouse available for members to purchase for under $4,000. The Sunjoy Cape Blue Hardtop Screenhouse acts as a screened-in patio, offering space for plenty of outdoor seating while also protecting you from insects. Costco has some pretty great outdoor equipment, such as the entertainment shed from Costco to help you get ready to host the next neighborhood party, but this one stands out.

Advertisement

According to Costco's website, the patio comes in either white or tan, and measures 12 by 16 feet. The frame is said to be rust resistant and even comes with a ceiling hook so you can hang a light, fan, or some fun decoration from the roof. Though you have to assemble it yourself, the instructions are said to make the process as painless as possible.

This screened-in patio from Costco looks nice, but with a hefty $3,699.99 price tag, you want to make sure it's worth the investment first. This is certainly one of those outdoor updates that can add serious value to your home, but it's still a big purchase if you're not going to use it. According to reviews, most people are happy with their screenhouse from Sunjoy. It has an average score of 4.1 with 74 reviews as of this writing, which means it's probably a good choice for most people.

Advertisement