Upgrade Your Lawn Decor With An Adorable Upcycled Bowling Ball

You can never have too many outdoor garden decorations. If you're looking for something new to add to your yard, making your own gazing ball is a great way to get started. You can easily make it yourself — and it takes relatively few tools. While they may not necessarily be items you have lying around, they are certainly affordable. All you need is a bowling ball, primer, paint, foil adhesive, foil, isopropyl alcohol, a bristle brush, a paintbrush, and a little clear coat with UV protection, such as MasterClear Supreme by Modern Masters.

Once you have the materials, you're ready to get started on this DIY. Take time to clean your ball beforehand and let it dry. For maximum contact, you may also want to sand it, and then wipe the ball down with alcohol to make sure it's ready for the next step. TikTok creator @artisticpaintingstudio, who demonstrated this project, painted their bowling ball black. This is a great option because it really highlights the shine and color of the foil, but you can play around with other combinations.

Deco Foil is the material you're looking for. The video showed the TikToker using a kind called Blue Waves, but there are many options available, including metallics, rainbows, watercolor, and sparkles. Most are rather cheap, less than $10. You can pick one based on your favorite color, or go with one that's best suited for your yard. For example, adding more red to your garden will attract hummingbirds. Cover the ball with a foil adhesive, and let dry for a little bit. It should dry sticky, and take at least 30 minutes.

