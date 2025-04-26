Why You Should Reconsider Using A Lawnmower To Get Rid Of Goosegrass

Having a beautifully manicured lawn is the dream when you sow grass seeds. However, it's very rarely that easy. Pests, weeds, and problematic soil can all cause your grass to be not quite as healthy as it should. Goosegrass (Eleusine indica) is just one example of a pesky weed easily able to take advantage of a struggling lawn and make itself right at home. While you might hope that mowing would get rid of the problem, in this case, it might actually make the situation worse if not done at the right time.

It's not always easy to figure out how to get rid of goosegrass. Mowing your lawn can benefit the grass and minimize an outbreak of this invasive species, but it has a chance of backfiring and actually harming more than helping. It can potentially spread the seeds around your lawn. Additionally, trimming both your wanted grass and goosegrass allows the more resilient plant to grow back first. In this case, the goosegrass will return faster and quickly take over the lawn before it has a chance to grow.

So while it's not a hard and fast rule that you should always avoid mowing your lawn if you have this invasive plant, you need to be careful about it when you bring out your machine. The main step is to make sure your lawn is coming in healthily. This means the goal is to first figure out why your grass is growing patchy and how to easily fix it. There are also other ways to remove goosegrass once it starts to take over your yard.

