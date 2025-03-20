Elevate Your Backyard Entertaining Space With This Stunning Pool Noodle DIY

A foam pool noodle is a versatile tool for keeping real plants healthy and making artificial ones look surprisingly real. For example, you can use a pool noodle to keep potted plants cool. In the fall, DIY a warm-colored garland for your porch. To give your backyard decor a boost in summer, use pool noodles as a stand-in for floral foam. Dollar Tree tends to stock these when warm weather is just around the corner. It's also a reliable source of inexpensive vases.

Consider using a pool noodle floral arrangement to dress up a boring patio table or a spot where real plants refuse to grow. A clear glass vase, long-stemmed faux plants, and a noodle with a hollow middle work well for this project. Floral tape, wire, and a wire cutter — for example, those in the Paxcoo floral arrangement kit — may also come in handy. If possible, pick a green noodle that blends into your arrangement's foliage. A color that coordinates with your flowers' petals is also a solid choice. Flowers that are all the same color can give your arrangement a sophisticated look. Or, find blossoms in complementary hues, much like you would when choosing a color palette of paint for your walls.

When selecting a vase, make sure it can accommodate your pool noodle's diameter. A cylindrical vessel such as Dollar Tree's 7.25-inch clear glass cylinder vase can look especially nice. Once you've settled on a vase, cut the noodle so it's about the same height. After that, you're ready for the fun part: arranging flowers.