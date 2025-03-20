Elevate Your Backyard Entertaining Space With This Stunning Pool Noodle DIY
A foam pool noodle is a versatile tool for keeping real plants healthy and making artificial ones look surprisingly real. For example, you can use a pool noodle to keep potted plants cool. In the fall, DIY a warm-colored garland for your porch. To give your backyard decor a boost in summer, use pool noodles as a stand-in for floral foam. Dollar Tree tends to stock these when warm weather is just around the corner. It's also a reliable source of inexpensive vases.
Consider using a pool noodle floral arrangement to dress up a boring patio table or a spot where real plants refuse to grow. A clear glass vase, long-stemmed faux plants, and a noodle with a hollow middle work well for this project. Floral tape, wire, and a wire cutter — for example, those in the Paxcoo floral arrangement kit — may also come in handy. If possible, pick a green noodle that blends into your arrangement's foliage. A color that coordinates with your flowers' petals is also a solid choice. Flowers that are all the same color can give your arrangement a sophisticated look. Or, find blossoms in complementary hues, much like you would when choosing a color palette of paint for your walls.
When selecting a vase, make sure it can accommodate your pool noodle's diameter. A cylindrical vessel such as Dollar Tree's 7.25-inch clear glass cylinder vase can look especially nice. Once you've settled on a vase, cut the noodle so it's about the same height. After that, you're ready for the fun part: arranging flowers.
Creating an attractive, weather-resistant floral arrangement
Pool Noodle Vase Hack. I bought this pool noodle from B&M at the weekend and was contemplating ideas and my large vase popped back into my head. A perfect way to create a floral Vase display, the pool noodle is a fab solution. It holds the stems in place, and the opening at the top means you can place your extra stems so easily, creating a large centrepiece. I've done other large vases styling, just placing the stems inside the vase, but using the pool noodle makes it so simple, and you can take it out and reuse for a table setting, etc.
The way you arrange flowers reflects your personal taste, so there isn't one "right" way to do it. However, you may find it helpful to cover your pool noodle in greenery such as faux ivy before adding flowers. Push each plant's stem into the foam to hold it in place. TikTok user @littlepettittpad has a video that demonstrates this technique. After making your greenery foundation, incorporate showy flowers. They could be a large size, a color that pops, or a shape that catches the eye. Choose an odd number of these blooms and distribute them throughout your arrangement. Aim for a balanced yet asymmetrical look to make your arrangement as realistic as possible.
Next, fill the spaces between your showy flowers with smaller textural flowers. Imagine that you're building a dome as you insert their stems into your foam noodle section. This can help you find an attractive angle for each piece of foliage. Add your most delicate flowers last to keep them from getting crushed. Faux sedum, baby's breath, and other plants with tiny blossoms or leaves will contrast with the sizes and shapes of your showy flowers. This adds visual interest to your arrangement.
Since you'll be using this arrangement outside, coat it with a product that safeguards it from raindrops and sunshine. Gear Aid UV protectant and conditioner spray is one option. It's ideal for faux flowers with plastic parts, such as Dollar Tree's 13-inch artificial summer dahlias and fern and spider bushes. If you have leftover supplies when you're done arranging, use pool noodle pieces to support tall plants in your garden.