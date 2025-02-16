Create A Stunning Retreat Right In Your Backyard With Costco's Studio Shed

Sometimes, no matter how much clutter you remove and how well you organize, there just isn't enough space in your home to fit everything you need. Sheds and garages give you places to store some additional items, but they don't always provide the extra space to live or relax in. At least, normal ones don't, but the sheds offered at Costco might change your mind about exactly how you can turn an outdoor space into a useful home addition.

Costco and a company called Studio Shed offer a sort of collaboration, where those who have a Costco membership get special prices and deals for these interesting structures from Studio Shed. There are a few options available for members to choose between. They all offer a fair amount of space, a completed build with high-quality materials, and even beautiful glass builds to bring in natural light. You even get the chance to customize the shed a little, with choices for different colors and materials, as well as where the door is located. You can decorate it a little more by lighting up hanging planters with a simple hack.

These aren't the dark and stuffy sheds useful for little more than storage. If set up right, they can work as an addition to your home, acting as an extra room to be turned into almost anything you could imagine — and for potentially less than a traditionally built addition. Plus, because it's not directly connected to your home, it can offer a little more privacy than just another room.

