Create A Stunning Retreat Right In Your Backyard With Costco's Studio Shed
Sometimes, no matter how much clutter you remove and how well you organize, there just isn't enough space in your home to fit everything you need. Sheds and garages give you places to store some additional items, but they don't always provide the extra space to live or relax in. At least, normal ones don't, but the sheds offered at Costco might change your mind about exactly how you can turn an outdoor space into a useful home addition.
Costco and a company called Studio Shed offer a sort of collaboration, where those who have a Costco membership get special prices and deals for these interesting structures from Studio Shed. There are a few options available for members to choose between. They all offer a fair amount of space, a completed build with high-quality materials, and even beautiful glass builds to bring in natural light. You even get the chance to customize the shed a little, with choices for different colors and materials, as well as where the door is located. You can decorate it a little more by lighting up hanging planters with a simple hack.
These aren't the dark and stuffy sheds useful for little more than storage. If set up right, they can work as an addition to your home, acting as an extra room to be turned into almost anything you could imagine — and for potentially less than a traditionally built addition. Plus, because it's not directly connected to your home, it can offer a little more privacy than just another room.
These sheds are expensive, but worth the cost
There are a total of five sheds to choose from. Three are a part of the Signature Series, measuring 10 by 12 feet. The other two are in the Portland Series and measure 12 by 16 feet or 16 by 16 feet, depending on which one you get. These are not cheap sheds by any means. Even the basic ones start out at just under $33,000, and the most expensive one has a base price of $72,559. However, for the cost, you are getting a good deal. Included in these prices are a finished interior for your studio, shipping, and installation. You also get an electrical package, ensuring that your structure will have full power and lights. Basically, the Studio Shed team tries to ensure that by the time they leave, your shed is fully ready for use. You just have to put in your own furniture and decorations, set to turn it into whatever you want.
With electricity thrown in, these sheds can be used in so many ways. Turn it into your own personal library, a guest house, a gym, an art studio, a man cave, or even an office if you work from home. For the peace of mind you get (and the lack of labor on your part to make sure the space is working as it should), it's definitely worth the price. Additionally, sheds are one of those outdoor updates that add serious value to your home, and these structures, which have so many applications, can be even more useful. Pair it with a trendy and budget-friendly alternative to installing a pool in your backyard and you have the perfect garden oasis that you'll always want to be outside to enjoy.