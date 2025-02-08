Get Ready To Host The Next Neighborhood Party With This Entertainment Shed From Costco
If you've been wanting to bring a few people around your yard or thought about hosting the next neighborhood party, you can't go wrong with this shed from Costco. The Suncast 8'x7' Cabana Entertainment Shed offers the perfect space to relax with a few guests. Costco regularly offers deals on amazing camping accessories and gear, such as Costco's Portable Outdoor Shower full of features and benefits. However, this entertainment shed is on a whole other level. Not only does it add a fun touch to your yard, but it also helps you increase your storage space and gives you an area to host guests. For an intimate gathering, or allowing for additional seating outside, it is a perfect addition to your yard.
The Suncast costs under $2,000 and gets delivered right to your driveway. The shed comes with everything you need to set it up plus two chairs — additional ones are sold separately. You do have to set it up yourself, but it's easy to do in just a couple of hours if you focus on the task at hand. When it comes to decorating your new lounge pad further, consider saving a few dollars with tricks such as the Dollar Tree lighting hack to add some style to your yard. Then, you not only have the perfect entertainment center, but you can light up the area at night and keep the party going. During the day, even the person in charge of making the drinks can enjoy great weather thanks to several adjustable windows and skylights.
This outdoor shed from Costco can be tailored to fit your needs
The Suncast shed measures 8 feet by 7 feet and offers several shelves to maximize its ability to also be a viable storage option. There is also a place to bring in wires, so you can run power for items like mini fridges or a countertop ice maker, such as the Silonn Ice Maker.
If you're a bit handy, you can easily add and adjust the shed to suit your needs as well, including adding an outdoor AC, or better-looking paneling. It's even designed so you can find ways to increase your entertainment, such as adding a flatscreen TV. Pair it with a shower curtain to spruce up your garden, using an image of an outdoor oasis to hide your fence, and it will make you feel like you're in a whole other world.
The shed is made from durable materials to ensure it lasts a long time. Though much of the material is resin, there is a steel frame to help it bear the weight of snow or leaves. It's also made to handle regular stressors like the sun and rain. Additionally, the front can close down, perfect for keeping the products inside safe from the elements and outdoor grime when you aren't planning to use it for a while. For extra security, the side door also has a spot where you can place a padlock, though you do have to buy one separately.