Fun Outdoor Activities To Enjoy On Your Next Trip To Yosemite National Park
Of all the national parks that could be on your bucket list, Yosemite National Park in California should occupy a spot near the top. Framed by the beautiful Sierra Nevada Mountains, Yosemite is perhaps one of the most beautiful natural landscapes in the United States. It begs to be explored, which is why you shouldn't miss out on all the fun outdoor activities the park has to offer.
Established as a national park in 1890, Yosemite is one of the oldest intentionally preserved landscapes in the entire country. Massive sequoia trees, rocky cliffs, flowing streams, and roaring waterfalls are just a few of the natural wonders you'll encounter on a trip to Yosemite. These fabled woods are the hills famed naturalist John Muir was gazing upon when he spoke what would become his trademark phrase: "The mountains are calling, and I must go."
Yosemite has it all. Whether you've come to hike the woods, fish the streams, stargaze, or explore meadows on horseback, the park has plenty of room for all outdoor lovers to take part in the activities they love.
You can't beat a good hike
While hiking is, without a doubt, the most intimate way to experience the grandeur of Yosemite's wilderness, taking to the trails by foot is not without its perils. The iconic Diving Board trail off of Half Dome is not for the faint of heart, and the slippery nature of The Mist Trail heading to the Vernal Falls is one of the many reasons hikers so often go missing in this park. However, if you're careful and stick to park rules, you can definitely enjoy a good hike in Yosemite.
History buffs will love the fact that they can walk along some of the same paths that John Muir and Teddy Roosevelt once traversed. Indeed, the mighty sequoia trees that populate the Mariposa Grove are the very same trees that Roosevelt saw on his famous trip to Yosemite in the early 1900s.
Today, popular spots include sections of the 211-mile John Muir Trail, and the Vernal Falls via the aforementioned Mist Trail. Another favorite is the Mirror Lake Loop, a 5 mile trail between North Dome and Half Dome. Regardless of what trail you choose to roam, you are guaranteed to get up close to the park's nature.
Enjoy a nice picnic
When you've finished your hike, there are two things you are guaranteed to be: tired and hungry. Luckily for you, Yosemite offers plenty of places to throw down a blanket and have a good picnic. While you can technically picnic anywhere in the park, you'd do well to seek out a marked one. Almost all of the officially designated picnic areas come equipped with charcoal grills, vault toilets, picnic tables, and trash/recycling bins.
If you're looking to dine with a view, Glacier Point and Sentinel Dome offer excellent vantages of the surrounding mountains, and are also perfect spots to take in the sunset. For a wider palate of more diverse vegetation and scenery, consider the verdant Tuolumne Meadows, Cascade Beach, or Lower Yosemite Falls. They're less of a hike, and offer the same bang for your buck as far as views are concerned.
It is always important to remember that you are not alone at Yosemite. There are several dangerous creatures you have to beware of, not the least of which is the black bear. As one of the most common bears in North America, the black bear will make its presence known if food is left behind or unattended. So, please follow park rules by storing and disposing of your food properly.
Raft down the Merced River
If it's thrills you're after, Yosemite offers up her fair share of those as well. The Merced River is pretty to look at from a distance, but it also offers up some of the best rapids in all of California. Only true thrill seekers that are brave enough should try this dangerous sport. If you're someone who likes to venture to the edge, you'll want to check out whitewater rafting on the Merced.
The Merced River has Class 3 and 4 rapids, which are intense waters that make for exciting rafting. Yosemite itself does not offer whitewater rafting, but companies just outside of the park, like Zephyr Whitewater Expeditions, are fully insured experts who are going to provide some truly excellent whitewater thrills.
If you're looking for something a little lazier, there are plenty of gentle pools in the park for you to swim or float in. The Merced has a few spots, but Tenaya Lake offers the most gentle water in the park. Crystal clear water makes for excellent swimming, and even better kayaking. Just make sure to check the park website for regular updates on which areas you are allowed to swim in.
Snowshoe and ski for winter scenery
Yosemite is one of the best national parks to visit if you're after winter sports. All of the same trails you can hike in spring, summer, and fall are open in the wintertime for cross country skiing and snowshoeing. Glacier Point Road, which leads to that excellent picnic spot mentioned earlier, is closed to cars in the winter. Snowshoers or skiers can take advantage of this quieter season, often finding they have the route all to themselves.
However, it is Badger Pass Ski Area that offers the most in terms of wintertime fun. Downhill ski runs and tubing hills mean that the whole family can come out and enjoy a day on the slopes. Five chair lifts can take skiers to 10 different runs, which range in difficulty from beginner to expert. There's also a bunny hill for those just beginning to learn, or younger kiddos looking to practice.
Yosemite also offers longer guided tours between some of the park's most iconic locations. A guided, overnight trip from Badger Pass to Glacier Point is perhaps the best way to get a full picture of what the park is like in the winter time. Plus, the cozy accommodations at the Glacier Point Ski Hut are second to none.
Fish the rivers and lakes
Over a century of conservation efforts have made the waterways of our national parks some of the best places to fish in the entire world. Yosemite is no exception. An abundance of waterways offers spin casters and fly fishers plenty of opportunities to enjoy a good day's fishing.
Whether you're making your own way or are planning on hiring a guide, you won't be at a loss as to where to go fishing in Yosemite. The Tuolumne River is the prime spot, offering great access to brook, rainbow, and brown trout. Dana and Lyell Forks, as well as gentler sections of the Merced River are great for casting flies.
While all of this sounds like a fisherman's dream, you need to be careful and read up on the rules and regulations of the park. California is very strict when it comes to fishing. Licenses are a must, live or scented bait is prohibited, and anglers are only allowed to catch up to 10 fish at one time. All fishing in Yosemite is catch and release, and certain areas are restricted for conservation purposes.
Explore Yosemite on two wheels
For those who prefer to do their exploring on two wheels, Yosemite has plenty of paths and trails that will cater to every bike type and rider skill level. If you don't have a bike of your own, rentals are available at Curry Village, Yosemite Village, and Yosemite Valley Lodge. Other rentals include E-bikes, electric scooters (which are limited strictly to bike paths), small bikes for children, tandem bikes, and adaptive bicycles for handicapped persons.
The Yosemite Valley has over 12 miles of flat, paved bike paths that make for exceptionally easy riding. The loop path around Curry Village and the riverside views of Southside Drive are among the more popular biking paths. The public roadways are also open to cyclists. Just remember that you will be sharing the road with other cars.
For those who are strictly off-road when it comes to cycling, Yosemite has some of the most exciting mountain biking in California. Exchequer Mountain has a network of trails specifically designed for mountain biking. Cyclists' efforts are rewarded with dazzling views of Lake McClure, as well as some truly exciting twists and turns along the mountain paths. Other popular mountain biking trails include the Chiquito Pass and El Capitan Drive.
Watch for native birds
While Yosemite may not make it onto the list of best national parks for those who love birding, it nevertheless offers some really excellent opportunities. The park is home to over 165 different species of songbirds, waterfowl, and birds of prey. Owls are very much present, too, though they can be difficult to spot.
Yosemite has long held the status of World Heritage Site and an Important Bird Area, meaning that much has been done to preserve the habitats of the park. You can bird practically anywhere in Yosemite, from along the banks of the river, the quiet meadows, and even deep in the woods. In general, though, the less crowded places are likely where you are going to find the most luck. Naturalist-led, guided birding tours are also available for those less familiar with the practice who want guaranteed results.
Some of Yosemite's most sought-after species included the elusive great gray owl, peregrine falcon, northern goshawk, and pileated woodpecker. Other species of note include red winged blackbirds, Steller's jay, western tanagers, and American dippers. Keep in mind that the park prohibits broadcast bird calls in order to garner vocal responses or draw birds out for viewing.
Climb Half Dome and other peaks
Half Dome has to be one of the most iconic peaks in the entire United States. It also happens to be one of the most dangerous mountains to climb in the country. Those looking to take on Half Dome need to be aware of this fact. At 8,800 feet and with a 400 foot summit of sheer rock that can only be accessed single file via a steel and wire staircase, only those who are sure in their abilities should be climbing Half Dome.
As one of the few mountains that requires a hiking permit to climb, Yosemite only allows 300 climbers per day on Half Dome. Luckily, those looking for other rock climbing or mountaineer options will not be at a loss, as the park offers up plenty of other places to get your climbing thrills.
El Capitan is another one of those peaks that only experienced mountaineers should tackle. For those just starting out, opportunities abound through guided climbs and training put on by the Yosemite Mountaineering School and Guide Service. Programs range from beginner to advanced, meaning that anyone, regardless of skill level, can experience the thrill of rock climbing at Yosemite.
Stargaze at the night sky
What are the optimal conditions for stargazing? A cloudless night, a new or crescent moon, and extremely little to no light pollution coming from surrounding civilization. Depending on the season, Yosemite National Park checks all of these boxes. Dark skies throughout the park mean that there is very little in the way of artificial light to disturb your viewing of the heavens above.
What areas of the park are the best place to stargaze? Well, some of the spots we've mentioned already on this list, such as Glacier Point or El Capitan, are fantastic for their unimpeded views of the night sky. They do, however, require a bit of work to summit. Thankfully, there are less physically taxing locations to take in the stars.
While it is not within the park limits, Bass Lake at the nearby Sierra National Forest is easily accessible and offers an excellent panorama of the night sky. Back in the park, Olmsted Point is an excellent place to see the Milky Way, El Capitan Meadow paints the iconic peaks of Yosemite against the brilliant night sky, and see moonbows off of the waters of Yosemite Creek at Cook's Meadow. Some of these places may be tricky to get to, but they're certainly worth the effort.
Go horseback riding on a guided tour
You don't need to be a pro in order to experience horseback riding at Yosemite National Park. While you can bring your own horse to the park, the more common way people can enjoy seeing the park in this fashion is via a guided tour. There is nothing that will transport you back in time quite like being part of a mule drive through the hills of Yosemite.
The Wawona Stables in the Wawona area of the park offer the most beginner friendly horseback riding tours. A gentle, two-hour tour along a designated loop path through the woods surrounding the stables provide excellent value for beginners. More experienced riders looking for a bit more adventure would do well to seek out Yosemite Trails Horseback Adventures. Most will take advantage of the daily, hour or two rides through Mariposa Grove, or a five hour ride to the famous Grizzly Giant sequoia tree.
Those over landing with their own horses can take advantage of the many wilderness stock camps throughout the park. There is nothing quite like tying up your horse, making camp, and spending the night in the park just like the original explorers to this area would have. It is one of the greatest ways to experience Yosemite.
Experience Yosemite from your car
If you are someone who prefers the quiet comforts of your own car, there are still plenty of ways to experience Yosemite's splendor without breaking too much of a sweat. Driving through the park is excellent for those who are short on time and traveling on a budget, but want to add a Yosemite experience to their California visit.
The most iconic roadway in Yosemite is the Tioga Road, which runs 46 miles from Crane Flat to Tioga Pass. It's the most scenic roadway in the park, showcasing some of the best views of the Sierra Nevada Range. The roadway is only open from June to November, so anyone looking to drive it will have to plan around that time frame. The road is not plowed or maintained in the wintertime.
There are other shorter drives in the park that still offer up excellent slices of Yosemite scenery. The Tuolumne Meadows road takes just over an hour to explore, and the warm weather road up to Glacier Point is one of the easiest ways to capture a view in Yosemite. If you grab a map at the nearest ranger station or park bookstore, you can give yourself a self-guided tour of the park. It's a great, efficient way to experience Yosemite.
Paint or photograph the epic scenery
Yosemite's natural beauty has drawn generations of artists from all mediums. However, there are few ways to capture the essence of the park better than through painting and photography. Ansel Adams, the great 20th century photographer, used Yosemite as the palate from which he took some of his most famous photographs. Luckily for anyone hoping to take or paint pictures of their own, all the places he photographed still exist.
In fact, budding artists can visit The Ansel Adams Gallery, located just beyond the visitor center, to gaze upon his photographs, but also to get excellent views of some of his most famous subjects: Half Dome, Glacier Point, and Yosemite Falls. It's a great, all-in-one location to catch some Yosemite magic. Other great locations for photography or painting within the park include Cathedral Beach, Upper Yosemite Falls, El Capitan, and the iconic Ansel Adams Tunnel View.
Regardless of how you like to experience the great outdoors, Yosemite National Park is an absolute dream. From hiking and fishing, to horseback riding and photography, there are an endless amount of ways to experience the nature that this iconic national park has to offer.