Fun Outdoor Activities To Enjoy On Your Next Trip To Yosemite National Park

Of all the national parks that could be on your bucket list, Yosemite National Park in California should occupy a spot near the top. Framed by the beautiful Sierra Nevada Mountains, Yosemite is perhaps one of the most beautiful natural landscapes in the United States. It begs to be explored, which is why you shouldn't miss out on all the fun outdoor activities the park has to offer.

Established as a national park in 1890, Yosemite is one of the oldest intentionally preserved landscapes in the entire country. Massive sequoia trees, rocky cliffs, flowing streams, and roaring waterfalls are just a few of the natural wonders you'll encounter on a trip to Yosemite. These fabled woods are the hills famed naturalist John Muir was gazing upon when he spoke what would become his trademark phrase: "The mountains are calling, and I must go."

Yosemite has it all. Whether you've come to hike the woods, fish the streams, stargaze, or explore meadows on horseback, the park has plenty of room for all outdoor lovers to take part in the activities they love.