This Iconic Yosemite National Park Trail Is Not For The Faint Of Heart
California's Yosemite National Park is an iconic destination. Known for its scenic landscapes, waterfalls, and bevy of available outdoor adventures, Yosemite should be on everyone's national park bucket list. One of the more popular activities in this 1,200 square mile park, which has been federally protected land since 1864, is hiking. In fact, there are more than 750 miles of hiking trails that meander through Yosemite. Many of these trails take hikers to stunning views of waterfalls, valleys, mountain peaks, and sequoia forests.
The hiking trails in Yosemite vary in distance, elevation, and difficulty. As a result, everyone from casual weekenders to highly skilled technical hikers will find a trail to tackle in this beloved national park. There is one trail that allows hikers to ascend one of Yosemite's most recognizable landforms. However, this Yosemite National Park trail is not for the faint of heart. The hike to the Diving Board on the sheer face of the Half Dome in Yosemite, a path AllTrails labels as hard, not only requires one to be in good physical condition, you also need hiking experience and should possess a decent set of rock climbing skills. Perhaps most importantly, you cannot be afraid of heights if you wish to hike to the Diving Board.
Yosemite's Diving Board is a unique geological formation
Yosemite's Diving Board is a unique geological formation and has a challenging trail leading to it. Actually, there are two spots regularly referred to as the Diving Board. The first of these spots is an overhang on the sheer face of Half Dome, very near the summit. That spot is commonly visited, although it is not the spot the U.S. Geological Survey refers to as the Diving Board. To avoid confusion, those familiar with hiking in Yosemite often refer to this feature as the Visor. The trail to the summit of Half Dome of this rock feature is strenuous and difficult, but not quite as risky as the trek to the actual Diving Board.
What U.S.G.S. maps have labeled as the Diving Board, is another unique geological feature. It became broadly recognizable to the American public through Ansel Adams' photography in the 1920s. Today, intrepid hikers and climbers hoping to reach the diving board themselves must be prepared for the 10-plus-mile out-and-back trip and nearly 4,000 foot gain in elevation. They also should expect some off-trail adventuring and scrambling. However, for those who possess the desire, determination, skill, and conditioning to accomplish it, the reward for reaching the Diving Board is an incredible view of almost all the major features within the Yosemite Valley.
Regardless of which Diving Board you hope to hike to, you will need a hiking permit. While not all trails in Yosemite require a permit, hiking Half Dome does. Additionally, if you are planning to overnight in the park, you will need a wilderness permit as well. Over half of the wilderness permit reservations are drawn through a lottery. The remainder are doled out on a first-come, first-served basis. Half Dome day hiking permits are distributed via an online lottery, too. This means such an excursion will take a bit of advanced planning and perhaps a little luck.
Staying safe while hiking to the Diving Board
Whether hiking to the Diving Board or anywhere else in Yosemite, there are a number of precautions hikers should take to remain safe. In fact, more hikers go missing in Yosemite each year than in any other American national park. As such, it is important to bring hiking emergency essentials whenever you are spending time in the park. It is also a good idea to pack a way to call for help without cell service, such as a Garmin inReach Mini 2 satellite communicator.
There are also several creatures to beware of when adventuring in Yosemite. While bears are among those animals to be cautious of, it is important to note Yosemite has banned bear spray. Without this protection, it is essential that you follow bear safety protocol, such as making noise, properly storing food and trash, and knowing what to do if you are attacked by a bear. Keep in mind that only black bears are present in Yosemite. So, if you do encounter a bear that becomes aggressive and, ultimately, attacks, you should not play dead, but rather, fight back.
Given the difficulty of hiking to Diving Board, it is also critical that you physically prepare yourself, just as you would for a long hike. While on the trail, it is key to avoid hiking mistakes such as being too ambitious or failing to check weather forecasts. In addition to having secured all necessary permits, you should also always inform someone who is not on your expedition as to your hiking plan, including your estimated departure and return times.