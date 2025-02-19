This Iconic Yosemite National Park Trail Is Not For The Faint Of Heart

Yosemite's Diving Board is a unique geological formation and has a challenging trail leading to it. Actually, there are two spots regularly referred to as the Diving Board. The first of these spots is an overhang on the sheer face of Half Dome, very near the summit. That spot is commonly visited, although it is not the spot the U.S. Geological Survey refers to as the Diving Board. To avoid confusion, those familiar with hiking in Yosemite often refer to this feature as the Visor. The trail to the summit of Half Dome of this rock feature is strenuous and difficult, but not quite as risky as the trek to the actual Diving Board.

What U.S.G.S. maps have labeled as the Diving Board, is another unique geological feature. It became broadly recognizable to the American public through Ansel Adams' photography in the 1920s. Today, intrepid hikers and climbers hoping to reach the diving board themselves must be prepared for the 10-plus-mile out-and-back trip and nearly 4,000 foot gain in elevation. They also should expect some off-trail adventuring and scrambling. However, for those who possess the desire, determination, skill, and conditioning to accomplish it, the reward for reaching the Diving Board is an incredible view of almost all the major features within the Yosemite Valley.

Regardless of which Diving Board you hope to hike to, you will need a hiking permit. While not all trails in Yosemite require a permit, hiking Half Dome does. Additionally, if you are planning to overnight in the park, you will need a wilderness permit as well. Over half of the wilderness permit reservations are drawn through a lottery. The remainder are doled out on a first-come, first-served basis. Half Dome day hiking permits are distributed via an online lottery, too. This means such an excursion will take a bit of advanced planning and perhaps a little luck.

