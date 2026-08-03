5 Natural Predators That Eat Termites

If you're a homeowner, you probably already have a healthy dislike for termites. The creepy crawlies are known to chew on wood, destroying everything from foundations to fences. Fending off an infestation can feel like an exercise in futility. While there are chemical and natural means to get rid of termites, there are also, luckily, a variety of wild animals that are happy to help out. Like many other insects, termites are a food source for certain birds, bats, and reptiles, particularly during seasonal swarms and when larvae emerge in large numbers. So encouraging these predators to visit your yard can give you a fighting chance against a burgeoning bug invasion.

Unfortunately, most of these predators won't do much to eliminate an established termite colony hidden beneath a deck or under a house, but they do play a role in the broader ecological balance by taking advantage of one of nature's most plentiful insects. So it's worth taking steps to convince these natural predators to make your yard their home, by installing features such as birdbaths, bat boxes, or amphibian habitats.

However, it's important to keep your expectations realistic. Employing hacks to get birds to flock to your yard isn't a substitution for termite-proofing your home, or addressing an active infestation. If termites are damaging your house, professional inspection and treatment will still be the most reliable solution.