Bring The Cutest Little Critters To Your Yard With This DIY Frog Hotel

Frogs are cute and adorable animals that also serve a very important role in nature by eating a lot of pesky insects. They are a great animal to have in your yard and garden if you're tired of fighting against pests. However, sometimes they don't want to make a home out of your yard, no matter how hard you try. Thankfully, they have rather limited requirements. They just need a safe place to hide and fresh water. By making a frog hotel, you can bring in these beautiful animals that will liven up your yard, and keep those annoying bugs at a more tolerable level.

To start a frog hotel, you'll need a big planter without a drainage hole, rocks, a few aquatic plants, and PVC pipes and elbows with various diameters. Generally, sizes between one and two inches are the best options, but you can adjust based on the type of frogs in your area. Don't worry about how to use the extra PVC pipe. It has a lot of uses in your yard, such as keeping your plants hydrated with a genius DIY raised garden bed idea.

To get started, hold the pipes where you want them, and then use your rocks to fill up the extra space to keep the pipes in place — this may be easier with two people. Once covered in water, those pipes and stones are the bare minimum that you need for a frog hotel, but they certainly aren't all you can add. Throwing in a few more natural touches, like light driftwood and water-loving plants, not only helps to make the hotel look nicer, but also gives the frogs additional hiding places, even when they are outside their pipes.