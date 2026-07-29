Pretty Forest Flowers You Might Not Realize Are Legally Protected

Wildflowers add color, depth, and character to the landscape. In wooded areas for example, pretty blooms blanketing the forest floor provide a colorful contrast to brown, humus soil and towering trees. While it's tempting to pluck a few flowers for a pretty bouquet, it is usually best to refrain: Depending on where you are and what land you're standing on, it may be illegal to remove any flowers. Additionally, some species are off limits for picking no matter where they are found.

The reason there is no definitive list of forest flowers you are prohibited from picking is because laws governing removing wildflowers come in several forms. The first type of protection has to do with where they are found. Flowers growing on most federal lands — such as in national parks and national forests — are protected and cannot be picked, regardless of species. In fact, except under very limited circumstances, taking flowers is against the law at U.S. national parks and among the biggest mistakes visitors make. One place you can pick a few flowers for personal use is on most lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), as long as they're not otherwise protected (i.e. endangered or threatened species).

Another place where it is typically illegal to pick flowers is along roadsides. Many of the most incredible U.S. road trips are along thoroughfares lined in spring and summer with colorful blooms. However, the easements on either side of the road is generally owned by either a government entity or private landowner. When it's government land, flowers are typically protected from being picked. While some states may allow pinching off a bloom or two, uprooting an entire plant is a no-no on any public land. Picking plants on private land, meanwhile, can escalate to a trespassing issue.