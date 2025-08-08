The Rare, But Once-Common Wolf Species You'll Find In North Carolina

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wildlife getaways are trending and last-chance tourism is booming, as more and more people travel to see unique and rare landscapes and species across the globe. Heading to North Carolina in an attempt to see the American red wolf is a great way to combine these two pursuits without even leaving the United States.

While it was once found in prolific numbers across its native range of the American Southeast, the American red wolf has been on the endangered species list since 1967. In fact, American red wolves are so rare they are among the most endangered species of canids on the planet and were actually declared extinct in the wild in 1980. Fortunately, extensive restocking efforts over the past several decades have reestablished this species in the wild. However, even after these restoration efforts, US Fish and Wildlife currently pegs the number of American red wolves living in the wild at less than 20. Additionally, there are over 200 individual American red wolves living in captivity at various facilities in the U.S.

Even at its zenith, the American red wolf population's natural range was contained entirely within the United States. Their territory covered a wide swath from Texas to as far north as Pennsylvania. Their numbers dwindled drastically throughout the 1900s due to habitat loss and overhunting as a way to control the species, which was viewed as a nuisance predator. By the 1970s, the final few individuals to remain living in the wild were found in Texas and Louisiana. At that point, scientists knew they needed to act in order to save the species and began trapping the remaining animals in hopes they would be able to repopulate them throughout their native range.