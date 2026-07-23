The Common Backyard Bird You Might Not Realize Is Legally Protected

People across the United States spend a considerable amount of time and money attracting more birds to their yard, doing everything from hanging multiple feeders to growing plants that bring in a diverse variety of birds. It's common to treat an unusual or rare bird with care — giving it space, avoiding its young, keeping the cat inside. However, many people would be surprised to learn that one of the more common backyard bird species is actually protected by federal law — the dove. Or several specific dove species, to be more accurate.

All told, there are nine distinct species — eight native and one invasive — inhabiting some portion of the U.S. Wherever they are found, doves tend to be among the most common birds occupying backyards. Because they are so frequently sighted and mostly lack colorful flair — most doves are primarily brown, tan, or grey with perhaps an accent of white — they often go unnoticed. However, many dove species enjoy federal protection under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.

Regardless of how common they are, all native dove species are protected under the act, which prohibits the "killing, capturing, selling, trading, and transport" of protected birds (and their eggs and nests) without authorization from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (during regulated hunting seasons, for example). The invasive Eurasian collared dove is not protected, and neither is the urban pigeon (technically a rock dove), also considered invasive and specifically exempted from the act.