Not Wood Dust: The Overlooked Sign Carpenter Bees Are Lurking Around Your Home

Sometimes, those perfectly circular entry holes made by carpenter bees aren't immediately visible, as they may be drilled into the underside of boards or tucked beneath eaves, overhangs, or window sills. When holes are obscured, it's the waste stains that become the most visible signs you have a bee problem. So it is important to be able to recognize these stains and correct the problem as soon as possible. If you do see fan-shaped, yellow-brown gunk, then cleaning, inspecting, repairing, eliminating, and preventing are the next steps.

Unfortunately, due to the acidic nature of these drippings, the damage is sometimes irreversible. While some people recommend using a pressure washer, this may cause even more damage when used incorrectly. Typically, presoaking the area or cleaning it after a heavy rain is helpful. Although this may make it a bit easier, you can still find yourself having to paint or stain over the area to hide the damage, even following a thorough cleaning. On the upside, a thick coat of paint is also a good way to keep carpenter bees from drilling into your deck and other wood surfaces. So, repainting can both hide the stain and help prevent further damage.

Of course, it's also necessary to deal with the bee that is already there, causing the issue in the first place. The best way to do this is by treating the tunnel inside the wood with pesticide, then plugging the entry hole. If the tunneling is extensive or the nest is well-established, it may be necessary to replace that section of wood. Cover any fresh wood in a thick coat of paint as well so as not to invite more carpenter bees in the future.