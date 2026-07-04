Carpenter Bees Aren't Eating The Wood Around Your Home & Garden

Sheds, wooden decks, pergolas, and privacy fences are upgrades that can add serious value to your home. That is, unless they are riddled with holes or falling apart. As you survey the damaged area — especially if you're seeing lots of circular holes and little piles of sawdust — you may jump to the conclusion that carpenter bees are eating the wood around your home and garden. But that's not what they're doing.

While wood damage can occur through weathering and rot, it may also be a sign your yard has a pest problem, like carpenter bees. They undoubtedly cause a lot of damage to wood — especially unpainted wood — around homes and gardens. However, even if you see a carpenter bee hovering nearby, they aren't eating your wood. While they bore countless holes into wood, carpenter bees do not ingest the stuff. Instead, the shavings and sawdust from the wood they tunnel through falls to the ground beneath the holes they drill.

Instead of wood, carpenter bees — like most other bees — live on a diet of pollen and nectar. As a result, they are considered valuable pollinators. However, having them drilling into the wood around your house and garden isn't just an annoyance — it can cause real damage, even if they aren't snacking.