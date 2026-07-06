Say Goodbye To Cockroaches With A Natural Solution They Can't Survive
Cockroaches are considered by many to be the most hated insects. This is not just because people generally find them offensive: Cockroaches are literally a threat to human health, as they are capable of spreading a wide variety of diseases and contaminating our food. Unfortunately, these pests are also notoriously difficult to banish. While the myth that they can survive a nuclear blast is false, there's an easier way to get rid of them: These annoying bugs can't survive sustained contact with diatomaceous earth, making it a natural solution that will help you say goodbye to cockroaches.
Diatomaceous earth kills cockroaches by sticking to their exoskeletons as they crawl over it. This abrasive silicate then makes it difficult for them to breath and dehydrates them as it absorbs the moisture they need to survive. Typically any bug that comes in contact with diatomaceous earth will die within a day or two. This makes it a great solution not just for cockroaches, but also to keep ants from invading your landscaping.
In many ways, diatomaceous earth is the ultimate chemical-free solution for cockroaches and other pests. It essentially consists of the fossils of diatoms — tiny, single-celled aquatic animals. Their skeletal remains are loaded with amorphous silicon dioxide. When dense concentrations of these ancient fossil deposits are mined, the chunks of rock and sediment are ground into a fine powder substance which we know as diatomaceous earth. It's been in use as a pesticide since the 1960s, and is surprisingly effective at killing cockroaches.
Using diatomaceous earth to get rid of roaches
Diatomaceous earth is as easy to use as it is effective. Basically all you need to do is sprinkle some around areas where cockroaches are likely to walk. Although it is commonly used outside, because diatomaceous earth is non-toxic it can also be used indoors. This makes it a clever hack to banish pests from your patio and garden as well as from your kitchen.
While diatomaceous earth is very effective at killing cockroaches, there are a few tricks to using it. For one, although it is non-toxic, diatomaceous earth can cause some respiratory issues if too much of it is inhaled, and it can irritate skin. So, it's a good idea to wear a mask and gloves during application. You should also make sure and use only food-grade diatomaceous earth for pest-control purposes, as pool-grade diatomaceous earth is hazardous to humans and pets. It should also be noted that more is not better when it comes to roach control, as bugs tend to shy away from large piles of diatomaceous earth. So, a light dusting is all that's necessary. If you're laying it down along raised garden beds or porch edges, make a continuous line with no gaps for best results.
Although there are no synthetic chemicals to break down or lose potency, diatomaceous earth only works when it's dry. So, it needs to be reapplied often, as rain and humidity will render it useless. With that in mind, store unused diatomaceous earth in an airtight container. One easy way is to create a DIY diatomaceous earth applicator and storage container using a mason jar and a couple of lids.