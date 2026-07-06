Say Goodbye To Cockroaches With A Natural Solution They Can't Survive

Cockroaches are considered by many to be the most hated insects. This is not just because people generally find them offensive: Cockroaches are literally a threat to human health, as they are capable of spreading a wide variety of diseases and contaminating our food. Unfortunately, these pests are also notoriously difficult to banish. While the myth that they can survive a nuclear blast is false, there's an easier way to get rid of them: These annoying bugs can't survive sustained contact with diatomaceous earth, making it a natural solution that will help you say goodbye to cockroaches.

Diatomaceous earth kills cockroaches by sticking to their exoskeletons as they crawl over it. This abrasive silicate then makes it difficult for them to breath and dehydrates them as it absorbs the moisture they need to survive. Typically any bug that comes in contact with diatomaceous earth will die within a day or two. This makes it a great solution not just for cockroaches, but also to keep ants from invading your landscaping.

In many ways, diatomaceous earth is the ultimate chemical-free solution for cockroaches and other pests. It essentially consists of the fossils of diatoms — tiny, single-celled aquatic animals. Their skeletal remains are loaded with amorphous silicon dioxide. When dense concentrations of these ancient fossil deposits are mined, the chunks of rock and sediment are ground into a fine powder substance which we know as diatomaceous earth. It's been in use as a pesticide since the 1960s, and is surprisingly effective at killing cockroaches.