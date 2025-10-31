How To Keep Ants From Invading Your Rock Landscaping

The easiest way to get rid of ants in your rock garden is to sprinkle diatomaceous earth around it. This natural substance causes dehydration in ants, prompting them to avoid it. Be sure to invest in food-grade diatomaceous earth to ensure the safety of other wildlife or pets.

If you are looking to add some plants to your rock landscaping, consider using plants that naturally deter ants. Insect-repelling plants from the mint family, such as the myriad peppermint flavors and catnip, are easy to grow. These herbs not only taste great in teas and other recipes, but they'll keep ants away, too. If you have cats, you can also harvest and dry the catnip for their enjoyment — just remember that some gardeners may reconsider planting it in their yards. If you don't want to plant herbs, you could mix mint oils with water and spray the solution around your garden, but you'll need to refresh them every few days, and especially after it rains. This can also be done with citrus oils, or you could put slices or peels of citrus around the areas where ants live. As well as peels, lemon juice can be used to banish ants from all areas of the home, from your rock landscaping to your backyard swimming pool. These items work so well because they mess with the ants' scent trails, which would otherwise lead them back and forth from their homes to their food sources.