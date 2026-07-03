The One Thing You Need To Do With Your Tomato Plants In July

Tomatoes appear in more backyard gardens across the United States than any other type of fruit or vegetable, grown by 86% of those with vegetable gardens, according to the National Gardening Association. The fact that there are plenty of easy-to-grow tomato varieties helps as well, but proper care is vital once you've planted them. To increase your harvest throughout the season, one thing you need to do in July is lightly prune your tomato plants. While June is a great time to start culling new blooms when they're too crowded, it's a great time to prune some varieties starting around America's birthday party.

The caveat is that summer pruning only aids in more fruit production when dealing with so-called indeterminate types of tomatoes. That is because determinate varieties, such as roma or 'Gold Nugget,' only produce a single crop of tomatoes each season, so pruning does not spur additional fruit production. Indeterminate varieties, on the other hand, continue growing and producing fruit all season long, with the proper care.

Pruning certain tomato plants helps direct nutrients toward fruit production instead of growing excessive foliage. This results in not just more, but also larger tomatoes. These tomatoes will ripen faster since they are exposed to more sunlight throughout the day, making room for another round of fruit. Additionally, it helps ensure a plant's health by allowing for better airflow and removing diseased or damaged branches, suckers, or leaves. This is why pruning can also help bring a dying tomato plant back to life.