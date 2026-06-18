Not Red Or Green: Wearing These Colors Attracts Wasps The Most

Wasps are actually attracted to yellow, white, and blue for a couple of reasons. Shades of yellow and blue are indicators of pollen and nectar sources that they love. Not only do wasps find these colors attractive, they see these shades exceptionally well thanks to photoreceptors that have evolved to suit their ecological needs. White, meanwhile, attracts wasps because it is an efficient reflector of ultraviolet light. The same way that bees and hummingbirds can see colors we can't, wasps are able to see UV light, so white clothing stands out, catching their attention.

The exception to the vivid color rule is on the other end of the pigment spectrum: It is also a good idea to avoid very dark colors, such as navy or black. The reason for this is that wasps sometimes interpret darkly colored items as a threat. In this instance, the response may not be attraction — wasps may come at you in full attack mode. Though there is some supportive research, not everyone agrees that dark colors trigger aggressive behavior. However, if there are a lot of wasps in your yard, it may pay to be better safe than sorry.

The safer choice when it comes to colors and avoiding wasps tend to be muted, neutral shades and earth tones. Olive, tan, brown, khaki, and green are just a few examples. These colors are not recognized as food sources by wasps and sort of blend with the surroundings. As a result, wasps often just bypass them. Essentially, you're wearing camouflage in their very attuned compound eyes.