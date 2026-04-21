Hummingbirds (And Other Birds) Can See These Colors That We Can't

It's pretty commonly known that certain colors and plants attract hummingbirds. However, as you are adding more red and other favorite hummingbird hues — they also love orange and yellow — to draw them in, consider that you may not even know all the colors they like. Why? Simply put, because you can't see them. None of us can. That's because hummingbirds (and other birds) actually see colors that we don't.

Basically, all types of hummingbirds, as well as other avians, can perceive ultraviolet light. This is a spectrum of color humans cannot see, at least not fully. Of the non-spectral colors — those which are not specific parts of the spectrum of visible light — purple is the only one most humans can detect. Birds, on the other hand, can detect nearly half a dozen specific non-spectral colors.

In addition to purple, which humans don't actually see but imagine since our brain blends the visible blue and red wavelengths, birds also see combinations of ultraviolet with red, green, or yellow, creating unique colors, invisible to use. Some assert that birds can also see ultraviolet+purple.