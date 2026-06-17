Forget Peaches: These 5 Fruit Trees Will Last Over 100 Years

Some trees, like the Japanese umbrella pine — an evergreen ideal for small back yards — can take decades to fully mature, making planting one a long-term project signaling your decision to lay down roots. If you're looking to create a lasting legacy, planting a fruit tree could be the perfect statement piece. Many varieties are known to live for more than a century, when properly cared for, yet begin bearing fruit within three to seven years. Unfortunately, if your plan was to move out to the country and eat a lot of peaches, be aware that both peach and nectarine trees only live about 12 years. Thankfully, there are plenty of other options.

When picking fruit trees for your yard, there are several important factors to consider. Different trees will require different standards of care, maintenance workloads, and different growing environments. You'll want to double-check which trees are right for your region, and choose the best mulch and soil to keep trees nice and healthy. For any given fruit, certain varieties or cultivars will be more naturally inclined to outlive the rest. And, of course, you may want to reconsider fruit trees altogether if you live in bear country. Otherwise, there are several candidates that can offer shade, act as a home for high-value pollinators, and bear delicious fruits for yourself, your children, and your grandchildren.