If You Have A Small Yard, This Evergreen Pine Variety Is A Great Choice

If you're looking to plant a tree in your yard but lacking on space, finding the perfect sapling can be quite a challenge. You'll want something that adds structure and year-round interest without overwhelming your space, or creating unwieldy landscaping needs. Luckily, there is one tree perfect to take your small yard to the next level. The Japanese umbrella pine (Sciadopitys verticillata), is a slow-growing evergreen offering visual beauty and elegance in a relatively manageable shape and size. This is especially true of the dwarf varieties, which are ideal in smaller gardens.

Even if you're not familiar with umbrella pines, you've surely seen these distinctive trees in your travels (they even have one in Manhattan's Madison Square Park). They feature whorled needles, resembling clusters of green umbrellas (hence the name). They're an evergreen conifer, but not a true pine, and this Triassic-era survivor actually predates the dinosaurs. The umbrella pine brings unique textural and visual appeal, making it perfect for front yards, back yards, and along the sides of garden paths.

The coarse, glossy needles of the umbrella pine remain vibrant throughout the year, offering perennial greenery that shifts bronze in winter. As the tree matures, it also develops a rich, reddish bark that adds even more character. It's important to take the time to learn the ideal planting and maintenance conditions for successfully raising a mature tree (which can take decades), but your compact yard will thank you.