Home Depot Shoppers Rate These Garden Hoses As The Best
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A good garden hose is among the gardening tools you absolutely need, whether you are a beginning gardener or an experienced landscaper. In fact, given that garden hoses are used for a wide range of tasks around the yard and garden, it's a good idea to have multiple hoses of various sizes. This allows you to do everything from watering your outdoor seedlings to cleaning off your patio quickly without moving your hose from one faucet to the next.
That said, if you are looking for a new garden hose — or hoses — take a peek at a few of the models Home Depot shoppers rate as best. To help you out, we pored over the average ratings among Home Depot shoppers for each product within the defined categories, such as garden hoses under 50 feet. Additionally, the actual number of ratings was considered. Products with very few reviews or ratings were not included.
When it comes to shorter hoses under 50 feet, the Hydrotech ⅝ x 25-foot expandable garden hose stood out from the rest of the offerings. It features brass fittings, a strain-relief fixture that attaches to the spigot to help with twists and pulls, and a shut-off valve on the end connector. Over 42,000 Home Depot shoppers rated this product, giving it a 4.6 rating out of 5. Most of the reviewers pointed to the contracting nature of the hose, which limits the storage space needed and prevents kinking, as a big plus.
This product does have about 1,600 negative reviews (or about 4%). By and large, those who had issues with the Hydrotech hose cited issues with the coupler that connects to the hose bib. However, it should be noted that the hose has a 10-year warranty if any such malfunctions occur.
Top 50- to 100-foot hoses according to Home Depot shoppers
When it comes to garden hoses for household use, 50 feet is considered the standard length. With hoses that are 50 feet or longer, they should be either ⅝- or ¾-inch to provide maximum performance. That said, in the 50- to 100-foot category, Home Depot shoppers again tout the Hydrotech hoses as top performers. Both the ⅝-inch by 50-foot and the ⅝-inch by 75-foot Hydrotech expandable garden hose products garnered 4.6 ratings with well over 40,000 reviews. The pros and cons cited by the reviewers for these products pretty much mirrored those for the 25-foot model, though the light weight of these longer hoses also receive praise.
Given the high number of ratings garnered by the Hydrotech Expandable hose, it would seem Home Depot shoppers are over traditional garden hose design. However, if you aren't ready to repurpose that old hose as garden edging in favor of an expandable hose, there are some highly rated traditional models instead. The Flexzilla ⅝-inch by 75-foot garden hose with ¾-inch GHT fittings garnered a 4.4 rating, while the 50-footer earned a 4.5. Each had close to 3,000 ratings.
The Flexzilla 3/8 x 75-foot Garden Hose is made from a flexible material designed to allow the hose to lay flat and prevent kinking. It also features an all-weather, UV-resistant outer coating and GHT fittings. Most shoppers felt the hose met their expectations and performed as advertised. The most common problems shoppers encountered with the Flexzilla hose revolved around the connectors/fittings.