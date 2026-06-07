Say Goodbye To Cracks In Your Concrete Driveway With This Budget Solution

To use concrete caulk to fix driveway cracks, first calculate how much you'll need, using the specifications on the label. For instance, a tube of DAP watertight filler and sealant is supposed to yield 55 linear feet at a 3⁄ 16 -inch diameter. Keep in mind, you may need to fill a greater depth or width, factoring those variables into your calculations. Next, gather the rest of the supplies, including a hammer, chisel, caulk gun, gloves, and rags to wipe off any excess. Since most silicone and latex caulks are not self-leveling in the way many sealants are, you will also need a putty knife, scraper, or spatula to smooth it out.

Start by chipping away loose or compromised concrete from along the edge of the crack with a hammer and chisel. Next, make sure the opening of each crack is at least ¼-inch wide, widening as necessary with the chisel. Next, remove weeds from the cracks, along with any loose debris. Once that is done, cut the tip of the caulk tube at an angle, the same width as the cracks if possible. Begin slowly filling the cracks with caulk and smooth with the putty knife or spatula.

It should be noted that while filling small cracks in your driveway with concrete caulk is a fairly simple DIY repair, it is important to address the underlying cause. Unfortunately, some of those issues are jobs that require a professional. However, if those issues aren't taken care of, not only will your driveway continue to crack, but eventually it could fail completely.