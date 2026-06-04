DIY A Charming Patio Lantern From A Tin Can

Canned goods are a staple in most household pantries and camping cook boxes. However, although tin cans are a great method for preserving food, they also pile up quickly. Recycling is one way to reduce the number of tin cans heading to landfills. Repurposing these household staples for garden decor, camping, or even emergencies is another tactic. One easy decorative and functional option is to DIY a patio lantern from a tin can.

There are actually a number of ways to repurpose tin cans into attractive accessories. You can use rusty cans as fall porch decor by turning them into plant containers. Empty cans are also used to create a bird feeder. Once it is complete, your tin can lanterns can provide accent lighting to highlight other DIY décor on your patio or porch. It can add a bit of quaint charm to your campsite on your next overnight outdoor adventure. If necessary, a tin can lantern can also be hastily fashioned if you find yourself in an emergency situation whether off-roading it or or during a power outage at home.

In addition to reducing your carbon footprint ever so slightly, one of the best things about creating a DIY tin can lantern is it requires relatively little skill and few supplies. You can use just about any size can. The basic tools you will need are a hammer and nails or an awl. Additional helpful supplies include gloves, markers, ruler, pliers, wire cutters, wire or string, beads, and stencils. You will also need a tea light or electric candle to place inside. Make several and use them as luminaria-style lanterns or suspend them like string lights across your deck or balcony.