How To DIY Rusty Tin Cans For Fall Porch Decor With Three Kitchen Ingredients
Rusty metal decor has a bit of a nostalgic feel. You can add a rusty tin to your front porch with some plants in it, and it looks like you spent good money on it at a craft fair or garden center. It has an old country look, and it offers an excellent aesthetic as fall decor. Who knew some rusty old tin could have so much going for it? Rather than spending money on rusty tin cans someone else made, or that were created in a factory, why not make your own? It takes a little time, but the three main ingredients you'll need can be found right in your kitchen. Oh, and so can the empty tin cans! This will give you one more reason not to throw out your empty cans of soup.
Those three kitchen items you will need are white vinegar, salt, and hydrogen peroxide. You'll need some empty, clean tin cans — in whatever sizes you prefer for your creative projects. You will also need a spray bottle, steel wool, protective gloves, and goggles. You'll use the steel wool to roughen up the surface of your tin cans in case they have a protective coating on them (if you don't, they will take even longer to rust).
How to make rusty cans using vinegar, salt, and hydrogen peroxide
This is an outdoor project, so consider using cardboard or newspaper to protect paved areas or grass. Because of the mixture of chemicals, it's recommended to wear old clothing and have protective gear. In your spray bottle, add 1 cup hydrogen of peroxide, 3 tablespoons of vinegar, and 2 tablespoons of salt. Then, put the lid on and shake the mixture vigorously until all of the salt is dissolved.
Now, put on goggles and gloves and spray your tin cans until they are totally covered. Let them dry in direct sunlight, if possible, to speed up the rusting process. You will need to spray the cans multiple times, letting them dry between coats. Four or five attempts should yield a rusty can result. The key is patience — you need the spray mixture to dry thoroughly and sit in the sun for some time.
Once your cans are rusty enough, it's time to do something creative with them. You can use them for potted plants, add ribbons and other embellishments to decorate your porch or garden, or you can attach them with twine to make wind chimes that will keep the critters from eating all your vegetables before they're ready to harvest. Once you've got the knack, try other items, like an old metal teapot, to turn it into a rustic outdoor feature.