How To DIY Rusty Tin Cans For Fall Porch Decor With Three Kitchen Ingredients

Rusty metal decor has a bit of a nostalgic feel. You can add a rusty tin to your front porch with some plants in it, and it looks like you spent good money on it at a craft fair or garden center. It has an old country look, and it offers an excellent aesthetic as fall decor. Who knew some rusty old tin could have so much going for it? Rather than spending money on rusty tin cans someone else made, or that were created in a factory, why not make your own? It takes a little time, but the three main ingredients you'll need can be found right in your kitchen. Oh, and so can the empty tin cans! This will give you one more reason not to throw out your empty cans of soup.

Those three kitchen items you will need are white vinegar, salt, and hydrogen peroxide. You'll need some empty, clean tin cans — in whatever sizes you prefer for your creative projects. You will also need a spray bottle, steel wool, protective gloves, and goggles. You'll use the steel wool to roughen up the surface of your tin cans in case they have a protective coating on them (if you don't, they will take even longer to rust).