The Easy DIY That Can Turn Your Yard Into A Private Escape

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From apartments to fenceless yards, balancing outdoor activities with privacy is always a challenge. Whether you're starting a balcony container pumpkin garden or you want to find cheap renter-friendly privacy solutions for your balcony or yard, one major upgrade you can cook up on a budget is a movable privacy screen. With little more than one or two wooden frames and a sheet of weather resistant fabric, this DIY can be a game changer for outdoor enthusiasts, creating a quiet retreat for reading, relaxing, or gardening.

Even if you're not working in a tight space, a privacy screen can elevate the look of any yard with added warmth, texture, and color, while delineating activity spaces. Outdoor woven rugs make for colorful, water-resistant screens, and offer plenty of variety. Alternatively, you could treat a sheet of fabric with Scotchgard or a similar waterproof treatment. Once constructed, a privacy screen will offer a polished look, custom-made to your space at a fraction of the price of a traditional fence or store-bought outdoor partition.

The best part of these DIY privacy screens is that multiple frames can be connected with hinges to create a larger structure. This means that large screens can be folded up and packed away when not needed, and you can take them with you when you move. For anyone searching for a simple trick to add more privacy to your yard, this easy, customizable DIY is really a no-brainer.