What To Do If A Neighbor's Grass Is Creeping Under Your Fence

There is a certain satisfaction that comes with a well-kept lawn. That's why so many people spend time on maintenance, fixating on the proper length to cut their grass or the best time of day to water the lawn. If you count yourself among the lawn perfectionists, it's easy to understand how disheartening it can be if a neighbor's grass and weeds are creeping under your fence. But, what can you do to prevent it without causing drama or tattling to the HOA? Turns out, you have a few options, most of which involve creating some sort of barrier.

While it may seem that the fence is the barrier, it obviously is not enough, or you wouldn't have grass growing through it. That's because the gaps under your fence and between pickets allow weeds and grass to push through relatively unencumbered. It's also possible your neighbor's grass is spreading to your yard via airborne seeds blowing through these same spaces in the fence.

To that end, your own lawn can actually be the best barrier you have. If your grass grows thick and dense, it helps prevent invading grasses along the sides and keeps freshly blown seeds from taking root. A lush, healthy lawn is a strong lawn. With that in mind, it's important to patch bare spots in your lawn as soon as possible, and continue good watering and fertilizing routines so you develop a dense, solid turf.