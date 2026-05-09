How To Stop Ants From Damaging Your Plants' Roots

If you discover ants, tunnels, or mounds near your plants, there are a few ways to handle the situation. However, keep in mind that killing the queen is the only way to completely get rid of a colony. You can try and end this garden insurrection by drenching the mound in an eco-friendly ant control solution, by using a blend of orange oil, molasses, dish soap, and water. Using a commercial pesticide, such as permethrin, to saturate the soil around the colony is another option. Diatomaceous earth sprinkled around the tunnel entrances can also work.

If none of these solutions eradicate the colony, your best bet may be to dig up and relocate the plant or, in the case of a container plant, repot it. When doing this, it is best to wear gloves and long-sleeve clothing, especially if you are dealing with dangerous types of ants, such as fire ants. Once the plant is excavated, carefully rinse the roots in fresh water to ensure there are no ants remaining, then plant it in a new location or in another pot with fresh potting soil. You can also spray the whole plant down, gently, with a hose.

Even when the plant is relocated, you'll still need to deal with the colony. If it's in your yard or garden, you can try pouring a couple gallons of boiling water into the tunnels. You can utilize bait traps made from sugar and boric acid, deployed around the garden or in containers and pots. With pots and container gardens, once the plant has been relocated and the ants removed, dump any remaining soil and thoroughly wash and clean the container before using it again.