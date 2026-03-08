An Eco-Friendly Ant Control Hack You'll Want To Try In Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although there is an argument to be made that some ant hills can benefit your garden, by aerating soil through tunneling, it is safe to say the vast majority of gardeners would just as soon not have ants crawling through their plots. While there are a myriad of commercially available pesticides that can help control or eliminate ant populations, many of those have negative environmental impacts beyond killing ants. This can range from soil and water contamination to killing or repelling beneficial garden insects such as pollinators. With that in mind, if you're looking for an eco-friendly ant control method, you may want to try this orange oil and molasses hack.

This trick, commonly found on the internet and social media, involves a concoction of orange oil, molasses, dish soap, and water. Some alternative methods suggest utilizing compost tea in addition to or in lieu of water. Like a good number of natural remedies, there isn't a lot of hard science to verify the effectiveness of this hack. However, there have been some scientific trials, such as those conducted by the Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology at Oklahoma State University, that have had positive results. That, coupled with a good deal of anecdotal evidence provided by sources ranging newspaper columnists and television shows to gardeners and landscapers suggest the mixture may be worth trying.

It is significant to note that the vast majority of conversations regarding this hack are directed toward controlling fire ants. Of course, given that they are among the more dangerous types of ants, fire ants are a real concern for gardeners. Additionally, although less common, there are reports that indicate this can be an effective solution for other types of ants as well.