Plants That May Just Be Attracting Ants To Your Garden

There are many plants that are likely to attract ants into your garden, from fruit and oak trees to gorgeous flowers that bring rainbow hues to your beds every single season. And while your first instinct when you see a black cloud of ants moving about your blooming borders is to reach for the insecticide, the relationship between ants and a large number of floral species is actually one of mutual benefit.

Some plants, as you'll discover in this guide, can actually benefit from their presence. Ants often help with seed dispersal, thus enabling certain plants to naturalize themselves. What's more, they can eliminate the threat of certain pests, reaping the rewards of the protein that such pests have to offer while saving the plant from their prey's voracious and herbivorous appetites.

Unfortunately, it's not all good news. Even plants that benefit from a healthy ant population can prove a nuisance to homeowners if they're making a home for themselves in areas close to where humans spend time. What's more, some plants tend to attract aphids, which in turn attract ants. Instead of eating the aphids themselves, ants actually prefer to "farm" them, keeping the aphid population healthy in return for the nutrient-rich honeydew that aphids secrete. In other words, if you have plants that are attractive to aphids, then a sudden influx of ants can be bad news indeed.