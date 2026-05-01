The Crucial Lawn Care Step You Should Start In May

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As spring continues to tumble towards summer, temperatures continue to climb, and grass begins to emerge and grow. By mid-spring, even grass in yards throughout the northern portion of the country have come out of their winter dormancy. This means a lawn full of green grass could be just around the corner. It also means it's time to get back into your lawn care routine and, if you want to make sure you have a lush, green lawn during the summer, there's a crucial lawn care step you should start in May.

In order to give your grass the best chance to grow in full and thick, you should scarify your lawn during spring. Scarifying is beneficial because it removes the dead grass and roots, or thatch, that can keep your grass from getting the elements it needs to grow: water, air, and nutrients. A layer of thatch can also block new grass growth, cause areas of standing water on your lawn, and provide a home for pesky insects. Because it retains moisture, thatch also promotes fungal growth and can result in issues such as dollar spot disease.

While this may sound like dethatching your lawn, scarifying is slightly different. Although both scarifying and dethatching are meant to remove thatch, scarifying is a much more intense process. Dethatching involves using implements fitted with springy metal tines that remove light layers of thatch without disturbing the lawn or soil. This can be done throughout the mowing season. Scarifying, on the other hand, uses solid metal blades that are meant to cut through the thickest layers of thatch and into the surface of the soil. Because your lawn needs recovery time after scarification, it should be done before the growing season hits its stride and only once or twice per year.