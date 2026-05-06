DIY Your Own Ant Spray (Without Harming Your Plants)

Ants are a common nuisance for gardeners. While there are some ways in which ants can benefit gardens, such as aerating the soil, overall most people would prefer to not have them around. That is particularly true when it comes to dangerous types of ants, such as fire ants, or when the population gets so large as to be destructive. However, most gardeners would also prefer to prevent ant infestations in an eco-friendly way, without damaging the very plants they are trying to protect. While there are a number of commercially available products that claim to do just that, you can also easily DIY a plant-safe ant spray.

There are actually several ways to do this using ingredients found around the house. But keep in mind that some of these DIY concoctions work as a temporary deterrent, while others function as an insecticide. It is also worth noting that almost all of the natural ant spray formulas are potent short term, and must be reapplied often in order to maintain their effectiveness.

To create a simple DIY insecticide, you'll need boric acid or borax, honey, and water. Mix a teaspoon each of honey and boric acid in a cup of hot water. Stir the mixture well until everything is thoroughly dissolved. It works because boric acid can actually kill ants, and the honey attracts them like bait. Pour the mix into a spray bottle and spray directly onto visible ants and mounds. You can also put this mix, combined with a bit of bread or cracker, into low, flat bait containers — a clean plastic hummus container with a small hole in the side works well — placing them near plants that attract ants to provide continual protection.