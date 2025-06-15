The Surprising Way Ant Hills Can Benefit Your Garden

Where there's an ant hill, there's an entire colony of ants, whether you notice many of its resourceful residents not. And while an ant hill may be cause for concern to a bunch of cartoon characters having a picnic nearby, many ant varieties actually have beneficial traits in and around the garden. Any ants that build hills and live in the ground are aerating the soil with their tunnels. This aeration helps improve soil structure by breaking up compacted areas. When soil is less dense, it's easier for water, air and nutrients to reach plant roots within the soil. This is why it's also a good idea to aerate the soil to fix your patchy lawn once in a while as well.

Ant hills and tunnels do more than simply aerate soil: The ants within them also do a bit of pest control and recycling. They even protect certain types of plants that may be growing in your garden. Ants in the garden can also be an indicator of plant-damaging pests nearby, such as aphids. Aphids harm plants by sucking nutrients from them, and ants enjoy the sticky, sappy mess aphids leave behind, called honeydew. If you see an ant hill and loads of ants climbing up a plant that hasn't previously had them, aphids could be the culprit. Loads of ladybugs are another sneaky indicator of a pest problem that probably boils down to aphids.