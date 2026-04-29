Don't Throw Out Aluminum Foil: Repurpose It Into The Perfect Campfire DIY

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A simple, inexpensive windscreen for cooking in camp is one of 11 ways aluminum foil comes in handy while camping. While there are plenty of lightweight options on the market, store-bought shields like this Toaks titanium windscreen cost almost $11. Plus, even though it's made with lightweight yet durable titanium, it weighs 0.5 ounces. For comparison, a sheet of heavy-duty aluminum foil roughly the same size would weigh about 0.2 ounces. Even better, a homemade windscreen might cost you nothing if you have a roll of foil already in your kitchen cabinet or camping bin. Windscreens are often an overlooked but essential piece of backpacking gear: A backpacking stove or small campfire will struggle to remain lit in severe wind or rain. Importantly, cooking on a backpacking stove without a screen can lengthen your boil time and waste precious fuel. Blocking that wind will get you your meal faster and save both fuel and money.

To make a small backpacking stove windscreen, cut a large rectangle of heavy-duty aluminum foil slightly longer than the circumference of your biggest cook pot or can. Then fold the sheet in half lengthwise for extra strength. Next, fold down the outer edges to reinforce the screen and reduce the risk of it tearing. Crimp the edges like a hem, so the screen holds its shape when you wrap it around your stove. Poke air holes along the bottom. That's it!

While some camping gear is a waste of money and pack space, some items, like an insulated package mailer turned food warmer, or a chunk of aluminum foil, are inexpensive game-changers for keeping backpack weight low while upgrading comfort and function in the backcountry.