Repurpose An Insulated Mailer For The Perfect Camping Hack

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When planning a camping trip, your initial instinct may be to opt for the most expensive trail-rated gear you can find. But sometimes you can elevate your camping experience with cheap or free items lying around the house or office. For instance, if you've ever ordered groceries, meal kits, or temperature-sensitive items online, you've probably accumulated a few insulated mailer packets. These containers, often made from insulating aluminum foil and a polyethylene liner, effectively function as a lightweight thermos, While they're designed to keep things cold in transit, they're also perfect for keeping hot foods hot, especially freeze-dried hiking meals on a cold morning or evening.

At first glance, these mailers don't look like much, but their insulated design makes the perfect housing for a dehydrated meal to come to temperature. To make the best use of the pouches, simply fill a packet of your favorite camp meal with boiling water and pop it into your insulated meal cozy. Then, as you pitch your tent, or settle into a campsite at a national park, your food will rehydrate into a ready-to-eat meal, and stay hot the whole time you're eating.

Unlike pricy commercial thermal packets or bulky insulated food containers, these free, repurposed mailers are lightweight, flexible, and easy to pack. Once you're finished eating, fold the mailer flat, stash it in your backpack, and it's ready for the next meal. Since they're designed to be disposable, you can even use them to pack out garbage or waste as needed. If you're looking for a surefire camp cooking tip to upgrade your camp kitchen without breaking the bank, this might be exactly what you need.