Repurpose This Thrift Store Find Into A Brilliant Hummingbird Feeder Hack

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Hanging a hummingbird feeder in the right place is one way to attract these tiny birds to your yard, but there's more you can do to help them feel safe and satiated. One way is by adding a protective canopy or dome on top of your feeder. Instead of purchasing an umbrella-style dome, why make your own and save some money? This DIY feeder cover is made from materials easily found at thrift or discount stores, or that you may already have.

A feeder canopy offers a number of benefits. While hummingbirds don't mind using a feeder in midday or during a light rain, a canopy or dome above a feeder provides a bit of shade and rain protection, while helping nectar stay fresh. Nectar gets moldy, and direct sunlight can accelerate mold. An opaque canopy may also hide hummingbirds from overhead predators so they feel safer as they dine.

One easy way to create shade is by repurposing a waterproof placemat. If you can't find one at a thrift store, use something like the Moroccan tile placemats at Dollar Tree. A small wire grid for pictures or displaying products, such as the Only Hangers mini grid panel, provides support for flexible plastic to keep its canopy shape. You don't necessarily need a placemat: Any fairly flat or domed item made from a durable, weather-resistant material will work, as will a miniature umbrella.

You'll also need a hanging basket chain with three or four chains leading up to one central hook. An inexpensive way to get one is to buy a Garden Collection hanging wire planter from Dollar Tree and remove the clip-on chain from the planter basket. Save the basket for another project.