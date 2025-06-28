A DIY Upgrade That'll Keep Your Hummingbird Feeder Conflict-Free

Two hummingbirds equals twice as much fun as one, right? Not always. Male hummingbirds in particular are often territorial over food, guarding what they feel belongs to them. A dispute may occur when a hummingbird visits a feeder that's actively being guarded by another bird. It's instinctual: Since a flower takes a little while to produce more nectar after a hummingbird drinks from it, the bird may guard it to ensure no others move in while he's waiting for the nectar to replenish. Some hummingbirds get naturally territorial over nectar from a feeder as if it is nectar from a small flower. Hanging extra feeders isn't always the answer, either. Two hummingbird feeders in close proximity could cause even more hummingbird unhappiness since the birds don't realize there is plenty for all to share in harmony.

While you could space the hummingbird feeders in different areas of the property so they're in different territories, that's not always an option, especially with limited outdoor space. Thankfully, the solution is fairly simple: Hang feeders from the same pole, but create a lightweight opaque divider between them. This way two hummingbirds that don't otherwise get along can eat their meals in peace, without realizing their nemesis is nearby. This DIY divider also has a covered top, providing some shade and rain protection. It also helps block a hummingbird's view when flying in from above, so it doesn't see a rival at the neighboring feeder, and makes it harder for predators to spot the hungry little flyers. All the supplies you'll need are available at Dollar Tree, so this project won't break the bank, either.

