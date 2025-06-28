A DIY Upgrade That'll Keep Your Hummingbird Feeder Conflict-Free
Two hummingbirds equals twice as much fun as one, right? Not always. Male hummingbirds in particular are often territorial over food, guarding what they feel belongs to them. A dispute may occur when a hummingbird visits a feeder that's actively being guarded by another bird. It's instinctual: Since a flower takes a little while to produce more nectar after a hummingbird drinks from it, the bird may guard it to ensure no others move in while he's waiting for the nectar to replenish. Some hummingbirds get naturally territorial over nectar from a feeder as if it is nectar from a small flower. Hanging extra feeders isn't always the answer, either. Two hummingbird feeders in close proximity could cause even more hummingbird unhappiness since the birds don't realize there is plenty for all to share in harmony.
While you could space the hummingbird feeders in different areas of the property so they're in different territories, that's not always an option, especially with limited outdoor space. Thankfully, the solution is fairly simple: Hang feeders from the same pole, but create a lightweight opaque divider between them. This way two hummingbirds that don't otherwise get along can eat their meals in peace, without realizing their nemesis is nearby. This DIY divider also has a covered top, providing some shade and rain protection. It also helps block a hummingbird's view when flying in from above, so it doesn't see a rival at the neighboring feeder, and makes it harder for predators to spot the hungry little flyers. All the supplies you'll need are available at Dollar Tree, so this project won't break the bank, either.
Make a divider to keep hummingbirds happy at their feeders
To make a hummingbird privacy screen, you'll need two matching square grates or plastic pegboards, such as the Jot Large Square Peg Board from Dollar Tree. These serve as the main structure, while fabric or garden flags cover them, making things a little more colorful and pleasing. Use an opaque covering so birds can't see through it. Attach the covering to the pegboards with binder clips, then connect one pegboard to the other in a T shape using zip ties or loops of wire through the pegboard holes. It's fine if the structure swings a little where the pegboards join. If you have options for fabric, choose bright, cheery colors to attract hummingbirds.
A planter pot chain with three or four chains on it serves as the hanger for the privacy screen. Use hooks at the end of each chain to clip onto the upper part of the T structure so the top of the T hangs horizontally. Remove chain links as needed with needle nose pliers to make the hanger shorter.
Hang the plant hanger chain from a hook on a pole or the porch ceiling, or tie a loop of jute around a tree limb to hang it from a tree. Fill two of the same-sized hummingbird feeders with the perfect DIY hummingbird nectar, then hang one feeder on either side of the divider using zip ties. The matching feeders keep the weight balanced on each side of the divider. To keep hummingbirds coming back, choose a location near a water source such as a bubbling bird bath, and out of the reach of potential predators.