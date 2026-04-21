Think Twice Before Planting This Shade-Loving Ground Cover In Your Garden

Gardeners in need of hardy, shade-tolerant plants may find themselves drawn to low-maintenance ground cover such as goutweed, especially popular cultivars like 'Variegatum.' The densely growing plant, also known as bishop's weed (Aegopodium podagraria), may appear to be an ideal solution for parts of your yard shielded from sunlight. Once planted, goutweed blooms into clusters of delicate leafy flowers. Some seed varietals produce white flower petals, earning the nickname snow-on-the-mountain. Part of the Apiaceae family, goutweed is closely related to many herbs and vegetables including carrots, parsley, and celery. Unfortunately, goutweed comes with its fair share of drawbacks, beginning with the fact it grows aggressively, and spreads out of control quickly.

Though it is visually appealing, goutweed is considered highly invasive in many areas of the United States. The aggressive ground cover originated in Europe and Asia, and was probably first introduced to North America via early colonists as a medicinal plant. Once introduced, goutweed spread rapidly to the Northeast, mid-Atlantic, and Pacific Northwest, where it began outcompeting native species for nutrients, and choking out natural ornamental ground cover like Pennsylvania sedge (Carex pensylvanica) or Allegheny sedge (Pachysandra procumbens). Today, goutweed is said to be present in at least 29 states.

The seemingly uncontrollable spread of goutweed is largely due to the way that the plant expands, both above ground via seeds, and below the soil. Goutweed utilizes a system of underground roots known as rhizomes. These stems allow goutweed to propagate laterally beneath the soil, where they form dense mats that become extremely difficult to eradicate. Over time, even a tiny patch of leafy goutweed can grow to overtake entire garden beds, snuffing out your intended perennials at their roots, and even covering portions of your lawn.