This Bright Flower Has Invisible Colors Bees Can See (But We Can't)

If you've ever wondered how bees are so good at finding sunflowers and other flowers that contain pollen, a lot of it comes down to their vision. To that end, some flowers present themselves to pollinators in ways we can't see. Bees can see colors and patterns of color in the ultraviolet spectrum that humans can't detect. It may be one reason they're especially drawn to sunflowers. Numerous varieties of sunflowers (Helianthus annuus) naturally display a bold circle or bullseye pattern that guides bees directly to the good stuff: Pollen and nectar. That's a good thing for us — adding sunflowers will help keep the bees buzzing around your garden.

The ultraviolet colors — we don't know exactly how they look to a bee's eyes — appear on parts of the flower's inflorescence, or flower clustering, which looks to us like masses of bright yellow flower petals. In contrast, a bee sees stripes, dots, and many colors on the petals, stamen, and, importantly, the pollen grains. The ultraviolet hues appears towards the center of the sunflower head, while the outer areas are still yellow. These UV areas look a bit like landing zones from a bee's perspective.

Researchers suspect it's the flowers that adapted to what bees can see, rather than bees adapting to see more of the flower. If viewed as a relationship between plant and pollinator, however, it's interesting that sunflowers stand out, because they're highly beneficial to a bee's life. Compared to the pollen of other plants, sunflower pollen offers a huge boost to bee health, protecting the bees from harmful pathogens. Besides benefiting bees, sunflowers can remove contaminants from garden soil, so it's all the more reason to plant some in your garden.