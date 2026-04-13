Want Instant Curb Appeal? Drew Scott Shares Easy Outdoor Upgrades That Add Value
Curb appeal is that certain something that makes your home look more inviting to anyone walking down the street, or brings a smile to your face as you pull into the driveway. Adding curb appeal doesn't necessarily mean spending a lot of money on a complete makeover, according to Drew Scott of HGTV's Property Brothers. In an HGTV video on YouTube, Scott explains that even minor improvements to make the landscaping look tidy and well-kept can make a big difference. "There's a lot of ways you can amp up your curb appeal without spending a fortune on hard and softscapes," he says. "The easiest thing is just clean it up."
Scott notes that simple upkeep, such as touching up paint, trimming back plants, and adding pops of color can really make a difference without breaking the bank. "Having a well-maintained exterior shows pride of ownership, and that's invaluable," Scott says. Or perhaps it's something that can, in fact, measured: A well-kept landscape adds serious value to your home. Just by keeping things maintained, you can give the impression you have a landscaping and maintenance team taking care of your outdoor spaces.
Boost curb appeal by starting with plants and paint
Keeping shrubs neatly trimmed is one way to ensure a tidy, well-kept look for your yard, Scott says. For instance, boxwoods add privacy to your yard, and trimming them into uniform shapes makes them look quite professional. Fresh mulch makes shrubs, flower beds, and trees stand out, enhancing that well-kept vibe that's at the core of curb appeal. Scott notes that adding color to diversify plants and make outdoor features pop also creates visual interest. If you don't want to dig anything up, even adding some colorful potted plants in decorative planters can enhance the path to your front door.
If parts of your home's exterior need a little paint touchup, tackle it when you can, especially if that area is visible from the street. Homes with fresh paint finishes tend to sell faster than those with peeling paint, so that's especially important if you're putting your house on the market. As Scott says, "There is no point renovating the inside of the house to the nines, if buyers are gonna drive right by, because the exterior is an eyesore." First impressions are really important for home sales, and the first things people see are your yard and the home's exterior. If your home's main exterior paint is in good shape, painting drab shutters gives them new life and adds curb appeal, without spending much at all. Whether you're fixing up the house to sell, or just for your own satisfaction, there's no doubt that a few small upgrades can go a long way.