Want Instant Curb Appeal? Drew Scott Shares Easy Outdoor Upgrades That Add Value

Keeping shrubs neatly trimmed is one way to ensure a tidy, well-kept look for your yard, Scott says. For instance, boxwoods add privacy to your yard, and trimming them into uniform shapes makes them look quite professional. Fresh mulch makes shrubs, flower beds, and trees stand out, enhancing that well-kept vibe that's at the core of curb appeal. Scott notes that adding color to diversify plants and make outdoor features pop also creates visual interest. If you don't want to dig anything up, even adding some colorful potted plants in decorative planters can enhance the path to your front door.

If parts of your home's exterior need a little paint touchup, tackle it when you can, especially if that area is visible from the street. Homes with fresh paint finishes tend to sell faster than those with peeling paint, so that's especially important if you're putting your house on the market. As Scott says, "There is no point renovating the inside of the house to the nines, if buyers are gonna drive right by, because the exterior is an eyesore." First impressions are really important for home sales, and the first things people see are your yard and the home's exterior. If your home's main exterior paint is in good shape, painting drab shutters gives them new life and adds curb appeal, without spending much at all. Whether you're fixing up the house to sell, or just for your own satisfaction, there's no doubt that a few small upgrades can go a long way.