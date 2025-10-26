How To Add New Life To Your Shutters To Boost Curb Appeal

You'll need to remove your shutters and clean them well before you start painting. When you take them off, be sure to put the nails or plastic pegs that hold your shutters on in a baggie for safekeeping. One way to ensure your shutters are clean is by using a mixture of equal parts vinegar and water. This is just one of the many uses vinegar has for your home and yard. The reason for cleaning thoroughly before painting is to remove as much dirt and debris as possible, resulting in a smooth, even finish with minimal cracking. It's also important to let your shutters dry completely before starting to paint.

When your shutters are dry, place them across a couple of sawhorses in a well-ventilated area, preferably outdoors. If you don't have any sawhorses, you can place them on some plastic instead. You may want to wear protective gear, like gloves and a mask. For plastic and vinyl shutters, you can use a spray paint that is labeled as vinyl-safe. While you can use regular outdoor paint and a brush or roller, spray paint will make the job quicker and easier. For a smooth finish, spray the paint on in sweeping motions. For wood or metal shutters, you need to first sand off the original paint job before applying the new color.

You will want to apply a coat of primer if you're implementing a drastic color change. Otherwise, two coats of paint will get the job done, taking care that the paint is dry before applying the second coat. Then, when your shutters are completely dry, reinstall them. If your hardware no longer matches your shutters, you will either need to paint it or replace it before reinstallation.