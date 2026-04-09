Light Up Your Planters With A Clever Dollar Tree DIY

Dollar Tree is a bargain shopper's paradise, but it's also home to a plethora of products ripe for repurposing. Even as their base prices have increased, supplies are still relatively cheap for DIY yard and garden decor projects. Certain items can be repurposed in so many ways, such as any of the store's solar stake lights. Though the solar lights available at the store seem to change seasonally, most of them can be incorporated into projects to make your own illuminated accent pieces, such as this Dollar Tree lighting hack that adds style to your yard.

One creative DIY piece from YouTuber Bargain Bethany is an illuminated, stacked orb planter base made using clear Dollar Tree bowls, solar lights, and faux flowers, perfect for a front porch or patio. The fun part about this project is you can make specialty versions for holidays or championship sports games, changing the plant stand's lights colors to, say, orange for Halloween. The project is highly customizable in that you can make the illuminated plant stand as tall as you want — just add more DIY spheres between the top and bottom bowls that make up the base and the flower or plant container. If you love the look of ambient lighting after dark, you could also use solar lights for a DIY birdbath that lights up at night.