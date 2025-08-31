A Cute DIY Planter That'll Have Your Porch Glowing After The Sun Goes Down
Patio lighting isn't just for looks — it can make your outdoor space safer, more inviting, and a whole lot cozier after dark. If you're short on space or want something that doubles as décor, a DIY hanging planter with built-in lights can add both charm and brightness without breaking the bank.
This simple project doesn't require advanced DIY or gardening skills, or a bunch of expensive tools and materials. You'll only need a hanging planter, a few solar lights, a faux boxwood that fits into the basket, and foam to go under the boxwood. As for tools, you'll just need a glue gun. Feeling overwhelmed? There's an even easier route — a product like the INXUGAO Artificial Silk Flower Hanging Basket, which comes with the planter, boxwood, foam, and flowers. If you choose that option, all you'll need to add are the solar lights, plus your glue gun.
The end result is a decorative hanging basket that lights up your porch beautifully. You'll tuck solar lights among the faux flowers for a fresh pop of color by day and a gentle glow at night. And if you're ready to branch out, there are other DIY Dollar Tree hacks that will let you light up your hanging planters in creative ways, so you can keep experimenting with styles and ideas that fit your space.
How to build a light-up hanging flower basket
Now that you have all of your materials gathered, it's time to get started. To begin this fun DIY project, place the boxwood into the foam, then set it in the planter. Hot-glue the pieces together for stability. Next, take the solar lights and insert the posts into the foam under the boxwood. You can cluster them in the center or spread them throughout the arrangement — play with the number and position of lights until you're happy.
Once they're in place, it's time to add the flowers. Simply stick them around the lights so they fully cover the space; fluffing them beforehand can make them appear fuller. With the lights and flowers added, you're all done! It's ready to be hung wherever you want it. While this is a great piece for a subtle decoration, you can also create a beautiful hanging decoration for your garden with a fun DIY from hula hoops. This is perfect if you're looking for something more elaborate and eye-catching.
The best thing about this planter is that it doesn't require a green thumb, so select any faux flowers your heart desires. However, if you enjoy growing your own plants, there's no reason why you can't add lights to your live plants. Simply take a few of those solar lights and place them around the center of your live hanging planter. Just be careful not to damage the stems or roots when inserting the lights. This method, depending on the lights you use, adds a soft illumination, but it likely won't brighten up a large dark space. Thankfully, you can mix and match it with other options, like a DIY light-up log that can add some rustic whimsy to your outdoor space as well.