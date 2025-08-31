A Cute DIY Planter That'll Have Your Porch Glowing After The Sun Goes Down

Now that you have all of your materials gathered, it's time to get started. To begin this fun DIY project, place the boxwood into the foam, then set it in the planter. Hot-glue the pieces together for stability. Next, take the solar lights and insert the posts into the foam under the boxwood. You can cluster them in the center or spread them throughout the arrangement — play with the number and position of lights until you're happy.

Once they're in place, it's time to add the flowers. Simply stick them around the lights so they fully cover the space; fluffing them beforehand can make them appear fuller. With the lights and flowers added, you're all done! It's ready to be hung wherever you want it. While this is a great piece for a subtle decoration, you can also create a beautiful hanging decoration for your garden with a fun DIY from hula hoops. This is perfect if you're looking for something more elaborate and eye-catching.

The best thing about this planter is that it doesn't require a green thumb, so select any faux flowers your heart desires. However, if you enjoy growing your own plants, there's no reason why you can't add lights to your live plants. Simply take a few of those solar lights and place them around the center of your live hanging planter. Just be careful not to damage the stems or roots when inserting the lights. This method, depending on the lights you use, adds a soft illumination, but it likely won't brighten up a large dark space. Thankfully, you can mix and match it with other options, like a DIY light-up log that can add some rustic whimsy to your outdoor space as well.