The Sweet-Smelling Herb That'll Make Your Garden A Hummingbird Hotspot

The perfect hummingbird haven features a lot of elements. Perhaps you've already added feeders and an adorable DIY hummingbird swing. Now it's time to look to the plants: Bright, showy flowers are an ideal way to catch the attention of these fast-flying birds, and pineapple sage (Salvia elegans) is one of their favorites. Despite its popularity in the United States, pineapple sage is not native. Instead, it grows wild throughout Central America. Thankfully, it is not an invasive plant and is hardy in zones 8 through 10 in the U.S. A type of salvia, its vibrant red, late-season blooms attract hummingbirds and are ideal for providing nourishment just before fall and winter migrations.

Getting its name from its sweet scent — crush the leaves between your fingers and you'll smell pineapple — this plant is a great garden herb for many reasons. While pineapple sage is a stunning plant that attracts hummingbirds to your garden, it also welcomes bees and butterflies with its sweet nectar. It is also an edible (for us) variety of salvia. The flowers themselves are tasty, with a fresh, fruity flavor. People use this herb in teas and jellies, and it's a popular folk medicine for anxiety.