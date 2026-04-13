How To Transform Your Empty Pet Food Bags Into Garden Grow Bags

Find a level surface in a sunny area of your garden the patio to start your grow-bag garden, as the larger pet food bags could be awkward to move once they're full of damp soil. Trim off any remaining pull strips or irregular material hanging from the top of the bags to tidy them up a bit. One disadvantage over breathable fabric grow bags — or upcycled fabric storage bin grow bags — is there's nowhere for excess water to go. Snip a few holes just above the bottom of each bag to allow excess moisture to drain out. Try as get as close to the bottom of the bag as you can, and snip on either side of the seam.

Roll down the top several inches so the bags stay open on their own. You can always roll it up if you need to add more soil as plants grow. Fill each bag about two-thirds of the way with a mixture of equal parts soil, compost, and either vermiculite, sand, or perlite for a blend that's suited to grow bags of any sort. Regular topsoil, garden soil, and compost are a bit too heavy for grow bags. You can set several grow bags on a growing table, a genius solution for making any container garden easier to work in.

Then it's just a matter of adding your favorite seeds or starter plants to your grow bags. Plants such as lettuce, carrots, and greens do well even in fairly small pet food bags, while larger plants such as tomatoes and cucumbers benefit from larger sized bags. For plants such as tomatoes that need a little extra support, add a tall stake or two to support the plant as it grows.