A Clever Way To Repurpose Fabric Storage Bins In Your Garden

Many plant growers choose raised beds over in-ground gardens because they offer more control over the soil's texture, nutrients, and drainage. Unfortunately, building raised beds from lumber and screws can be daunting for folks who've never wielded a saw or drill. Purchasing galvanized raised-bed kits instead can quickly eat up a small gardening budget. When these options aren't feasible or you just want to simplify your plant-rearing experience, explore no-build container gardening. One method involves using fabric bins as planters. If you have a cube storage system at home, you may already have bins made of canvas or non-woven polypropylene fabric. Turning worn bins into little gardens extends their lives instead of sending them to landfills.

Repurposing fabric bins as planters also lets you transform an area that's unsuitable for in-ground gardening into a home for vegetables or flowers. If your yard is sloped or the size of a postage stamp or if your only outdoor space is a patio, this approach is worth considering. Of course, bins for cube-style shelving aren't your only options. Your containers can be a number of different shapes as long as they're large enough to accommodate the plants you want to grow and sturdy enough to withstand outdoor conditions. They should have flat bottoms so they'll stand up straight when filled with soil. Also keep in mind that bins with handles are typically easier to move around than those without. Finally, consider the material. Polypropylene, a type of plastic, is a common component of landscaping fabric and fabric grow bags. Though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has deemed it safe for food contact, you may prefer something more eco-friendly.