Repurpose This Vintage Thrift Store Find Into A Unique Bird-Attracting Yard Feature

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The fun thing about attracting birds to your yard is that you don't need to go with traditional store-bought birdbaths or bird feeders to catch their attention. Making your own unique water feature allows you to explore your creativity, and customize a birdbath to suit your outdoor aesthetic. Instead of a typical shallow birdbath that needs to be cleaned and refilled every couple of days, you can DIY a continuous bubbler that adds a calming, auditory ASMR element to your yard. A thrifted or hand-me-down antique crock serves as the vessel for this bird bubbler. It's okay if there's no lid: A hunk of slate or other flat stone easily becomes a natural-looking perch so birds can bathe in the shallows without fear of going in too deep.

Birds love these sort of bubbling water sources: The rocks and movement mimic a drinking spot along a small stream. Making the emerging water less forceful than regular fountains means it's easier for birds to navigate. One element you'll want for this project is a pump, like the Biling solar fountain, with tubing and a moveable solar panel. This brings the water up from within the crock, and allows it to pour out above the center of the stone for a delightful effect. This type of fountain assembly is perfect for crafting a garden fountain on a budget, too, since you won't need electricity.

There are a number of variations online of this DIY. You can go fancy, building a reservoir into the ground beneath the crock to create a disappearing fountain. Or go more casual, simply placing the crock-with-fountain on your patio or deck. Any way you repurpose a vintage crock, birds are bound to check it out.