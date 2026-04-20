A DIY Garden Fertilizer That'll Make Use Of Common Leftover Kitchen Scraps

Whether you grow your own cucumbers or buy them from the store, consider holding onto any scraps left over after eating them if you have a garden. Some people peel their cucumbers, while others eat the peel and all. Even if you only have the ends of a batch of cucumbers, you can use them to help fertilize your garden. Once you discover how easy this is and the benefits cucumber fertilizer has, you might start peeling them just to keep those scraps, even if you usually don't do so. You may also want to make a DIY cucumber plant trellis for your garden so you can grow even more of them.

You're also getting a two-for-one with your cucumber scraps. The first thing we suggest is making cucumber water with the peels, and there are a couple of reasons for this. Your plants are going to find cucumber water just as refreshing as you do, in the form of a fertilizer tea. Once you're done making your water, you'll still have those scraps left. You can toss them into your compost bin so they can keep doing good things for your garden in the future.