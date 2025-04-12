How To Boost Potassium Levels In Your Garden Without Adding Wood Ash To The Soil

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The difference between a garden that's surviving and one that's thriving often comes down to soil testing. Measuring your growing site's nutrient levels shows if there are deficiencies that need correcting. It also indicates whether a small adjustment, a big boost, or something in between is required. Many commercially available soil tests will tell you if your garden's soil lacks nitrogen and some other elements that make plant life possible. For example, the SaySummer 4-in-1 testing kit assesses your soil's nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium levels. If you find that your garden's potassium reading is suboptimal, there are a few ways to raise it. Incorporating wood ash from your fireplace into your garden can restore its potassium level, but this wood-burning byproduct shouldn't be used near plants that need acidic soil, tubers susceptible to potato scab, or fragile seedlings. Whether you need to avoid wood ash or don't have access to it, start your potassium quest with organic materials.

Advertisement

According to Josh Gardens, the master gardener in charge of the Instagram account @theplanttechie, compost and composted manure are two of the most popular organic materials for boosting soil's potassium levels. "While their potassium content is not as concentrated as wood ash, they offer a balanced, slow-release approach that benefits overall soil health," he says, adding that these amendments provide "other essential nutrients and improve soil structure." Making compost at home doesn't cost much and keeps vitamin-packed kitchen waste — fruit peels and vegetable skins, for example — out of landfills. You can also make nutrient-rich "tea" for your garden by soaking compost or plants in a 5-gallon bucket of water for a week or so.

Advertisement